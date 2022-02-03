KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As bitter cold lingers through the region, local shelters say their resources are stretched thin.
Nearly 200 people sought out Hope Faith's warming center on Thursday. The shelter provides relief from the cold during the day along with food, clothing items, and resources for people to seek permanent housing.
On Wednesday morning, Director of Hope Faith Doug Langner found someone outside the shelter.
Langner said he had come in early to help shovel the sidewalk. He saw a woman sleeping under a thin blanket, covered in snow.
"I literally had to help pick her up off the ground. It took her 10 minutes before she could move," Langer said.
Langner and other staffers helped get the woman inside. She spent the day at the center as the nonprofit helped her find a place to sleep.
But for Langner and others, the incident highlights a citywide lack of resources.
"It's all about affordable, accessible housing," he said. "We've got to do a better job."
Another problem Langner and others have noticed is a lack of staffing. City Union Mission, which runs the largest overnight shelter in the city, said they often do not have enough personnel to manage their facilities.
"We need help," said Dr. Terry Megli, Director of City Union Mission. "If we're going to continue to help this homeless problem and get people back on their feet we're going to need quality people to engage in this type of work."
