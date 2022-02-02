JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Volunteers for the Shawnee Snow Squad and Great Plains SPCA HERO Team are braving fridge temperatures to help others in need.
Shawnee’s Snow Squad matches volunteers with someone who is physically unable to shovel their driveways and sidewalks due to age or disability. The Snow Squad’s work clears safer paths for those who need them.
Father and son duo Aaron and Lincoln Goertz spent their snow day Wednesday shoveling a driveway and sidewalk for someone who could use a little help.
“We love trying to help out in the Shawnee community,” Aaron Goertz said. “Hopefully this helps them out quite a bit.”
As the Snow Squad worked outdoors in the elements, the Great Plains SPCA HERO team (Humane. Education. Resources. Outreach) worked to bring pets indoors to protect them from hypothermia and frostbite.
“It's just extremely dangerous and frankly life threatening when it gets this cold,” Great Plains SPCA Senior Manager Events and Programs Tracy Lewandowski said.
Members of the HERO team are helping dogs like Hank who was living a life chained outdoors. They also recently rescued a large number of cats that were living outdoors at an abandoned property.
“We visited about 20 different addresses in the last two days,” Lewandowski said. “We've given out seven bring your dog inside kits and that kit includes a crate, straw, and all kinds of supplies that you would need.”
The team can assist those who need resources to protect their pets during frigid temperatures. Anyone who needs help can contact the HERO team at HERO@greatplainsspca.org.
“An animal can die in these conditions and they have died,” Lewandowski said. “So, this does save lives if we're out there helping people.”
The Shawnee Snow Squad needs volunteers each winter. For more information on how to sign-up click here.
For a top 10 list of tips for pets during winter weather click here.
The public is also asked to report animals in danger to their local animal control agency. A list of agencies can be found here.
