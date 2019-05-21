OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Jurors have found the leader of a Shawnee Christian school accused of inappropriate behavior with students not guilty on all counts.
Dennis Creason, who started and at taught at Oaklawn Christian School, was accused of "lewd fondling or touching" of multiple children under the age of 14 years old in incidents that were alleged to have happened between May 2009 and August 2018.
Creason took the stand in his own defense Monday, saying he has close relationships with current and former students and would not harm them.
His lawyer described the whole case as a "game of telephone" by parents that went terribly wrong.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.