SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Royal Krueger is known as the Mayor of Shawnee Town. From family friendly events to museums and an awesome community, Krueger says in Shawnee, you get a small-town feeling with a lot of people.
“I don’t want everybody to start coming here, no. But for families, it has so much, I mean we’re standing next to one of the coolest pools in the city, I think. We’ve got great family resources,” Jen Bickford, a Shawnee resident, said.
Bickford was hesitant to give up reasons she loved Shawnee, for fear of new comers flooding the town.
Money.com looked at almost 1,800 cities across the country. They looked at factors like economy, diversity, education and cost of living. Shawnee came in at number 25.
“Located just outside of Kansas City, Missouri, Shawnee’s estimated 66,000 residents enjoy an average 23-minute commute to work and earn a median household income of $87,000,” Shaina Mishkin, writer for money.com, said.
“We moved from Old Leawood and we were able to get three, four times the house in Shawnee,” Bickford said.
There’s a lot of history in Shawnee and the city is still growing. New houses are being built and revitalization projects are underway.
“There’s something for everybody here, something to do for fun, something for work, something to play, you can engage connect, all of that,” Krueger said.
Shawnee's population has grown by nearly 40% since 2000. The median age of those who live there is 39 years old.
