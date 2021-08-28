SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee police are investigating an armed disturbance that led to a woman being stabbed.
The incident happened around 9:35 Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street.
Police were originally called to investigate the armed disturbance and found a 33-year-old female with apparent stab wounds at the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was not located at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call to call Shawnee police at (913) 631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).
