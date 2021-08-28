GENERIC: Stabbing, crime scene tape
(Associated Press)

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee police are investigating an armed disturbance that led to a woman being stabbed.

The incident happened around 9:35 Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Flint Street. 

Police were originally called to investigate the armed disturbance and found a 33-year-old female with apparent stab wounds at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. The suspect was not located at the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call to call Shawnee police at (913) 631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.