SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department is looking for four young men in connection with an armed robbery that happened early this morning.
According to the police, officers went to the 5200 block of Findley Street just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday after someone called 911 and said he had been robbed while walking to his car.
That area just west of K-7 and north of W. 55th Street (which Johnson Drive turns into past K-7).
He said that four white men who were armed with guns tried to take his belongings and car keys at gunpoint just after 4 a.m.
He said he was hit in the head with a gun, which caused minor injuries. However, he was able to run into his house.
Later, while officers were still at the scene investigating, they heard several gunshots coming from a few blocks to the west.
Officers were able to determine that suspects matching the description of those involved in the first robbery were interrupted while they were burglarizing someone else's car. When the owner interrupted and confronted them, one of the suspects shot multiple rounds at the owner. That person was not injured.
The suspects are described as being white males who may be in their late teens or early 20s. They were wearing hoodies and surgical masks.
Above is a screenshot of video doorbell footage, which shows one of the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incidents or anyone who has security camera video related to it is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department as 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.