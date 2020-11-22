SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police are collecting toys, food, and cash donations outside the Shawnee Walmart on November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can apply for help on the toy drives website:
List of other locations:
Gardner Walmart: 1725 E Santa Fe, Gardner, KS
Olathe East Walmart: 13600 S Alden St, Olathe, KS
Olathe West Walmart: 395 N K7 Hwy, Olathe, KS
Stilwell Walmart: 15700 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Shawnee Walmart: 5701 Silverheel St, Shawnee, KS
