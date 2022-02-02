SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The Shawnee Police Department says one of its police dogs has died.
Canine Joep passed away Monday, according to the department on Twitter. Joep served from 2009 to 2013 with handler Shaun Arnold.
It is with sadness we report Canine Joep passed away yesterday. He served the SPD from 2009-2013 alongside his handler, Shaun Arnold. Joep is the only SPD police dog to come out of retirement & return to full service while Gio recovered from surgery. Thank you for your service. pic.twitter.com/Pa0xgeynu5— Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) February 2, 2022
While Joep retired in 2013, he did come out of retirement and returned to full service at one point while Canine Gio recovered from surgery. Joep is the only canine with Shawnee PD to do this.
The department did not say how old Joep was.
