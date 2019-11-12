SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) --- The Shawnee Indian Cemetery sits in a small, quiet neighborhood, but according to Shawnee police, lately there’s been a disturbance. Last month the department had a report of headstones missing from the burial site.
“It hurts all of us, no question it hurts all of us,” said Carole Cadue-Blackwood who is a member of the Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas.
One of her ancestors are buried at Haskell University in Lawrence, Kansas, but hearing about this incident strikes a nerve.
“I was reflecting if somebody were to come out there and take one of our headstones there we would get together and we would all fight,” said Cadue-Blackwood.
The police are working with the Kansas Historical Society who oversees the site, to identify the gravestones. KCTV5 News reached out to the historical society but have yet to hear back.
“That land that the cemetery that was vandalized, that’s treaty land,” said Cadue-Blackwood.
Which Cadue-Blackwood says based on the treaty and trust obligation with the federal government, this site along with other sites should be protected by the government.
“The government should step in and enforce our treaty and protect the grave. The Federal Graves Act of 1966 which says our graves are to be protected, that needs to be enforced,” said Cadue-Blackwood.
But unfortunately, she says this type of vandalism isn’t uncommon.
“For these kinds of reasons, we don’t put headstones down because we as native people live with the fact that our graves are robbed, looted, put in museums, bought and sold,” said Cadue-Blackwood.
Cadue-Blackwood hopes this act will be labeled as a hate crime. Police ask anyone with information to contact them immediately.
