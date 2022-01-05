OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee Mission students will return from Winter Break on Wednesday, with masks required for pre-K and elementary school students and staff. Face coverings are optional, though, for those in the district's middle and high schools.
With COVID-19 cases still surging due to the Omicron variant---which officials say now accounts for 95 percent of coronavirus infections in the U.S.---Shawnee Mission school officials said they are sticking with their COVID plan.
The number of patients hospitalized at Children's Mercy hospital with COVID-19 is 27 right now, the highest it's been at any point during the pandemic. The previous high was 22 this past summer. Just a few weeks ago, there were just six COVID-19 patients at Children's Mercy, the hospital reports.
Kansas City area COVID hospitalizations overall stand at a daily average of 186 new hospitalizations, a 22 percent increase since last week. Deaths remain steady at 3 to 6 new COVID deaths per day in the Kansas City metro. There are more than 900 new COVID cases daily in the metro, a figure that has been steadily rising since its low of around 200 in late October, according to local COVID data compiled from area hospitals by the Mid-America Regional Council.
The issue of masking among students and school staffers came to a head during a special Shawnee Mission School Board meeting Monday night, in which frustrated protesters expressed COVID fatigue. Many of the protesters felt any additional mask policies and COVID mitigation measures are at odds with Omicron's status as a milder form of COVID and a society that has largely reverted back to normal in many respects.
Following the meeting, Shawnee Mission Supt. Michelle Hubbard addressed the issue, saying that while a lot of frustration falls on schools and hospitals during the pandemic, and that it's up to the community at large to work together to help improve the pandemic.
"Therefore, there's this burden that schools carry and hospitals carry," she said, "that we're the only ones fighting the fight. We heard that a lot as well. We need the community to gather with us. We can't do it alone."
Kansas City Public Schools, Hickman Mills Schools, Kansas City, KS, School District and Johnson County up to sixth grade all require face coverings in school buildings.
Shawnee Mission school officials said they will be keeping an eye on positive cases to determine if more grade levels will need to wear masks in the future. As the district monitors those positive cases, they are also taking part in a "test to stay" option, in which a newly-positive student or staff member could return to school after a negative test result. That student or staffer would then test each day for seven days, staying in school as long as those tests keep coming back negative. That person could then stop testing after seven days.
As part of the testing process, the district is using the Shawnee Mission Early Childhood Education Center as a site where testing can take place Sundays through Fridays. Students will need permission from a parent for their first test, then could take part in subsequent tests without a parent.
Stay with KCTV5 News as we continue to cover Omicron's effect on Kansas City area students and school policies.
