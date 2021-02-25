SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Police took a Shawnee Mission Northwest High School student into custody Thursday morning after a staffer found a handgun and contraband in the student's backpack.
The items were discovered after an administration investigation of the student, according to the Shawnee Police Department. A school resource officer was notified and seized the items, police said.
"There are no known threats to the students or school staff," according to a statement from police. "The school will conduct an administrative investigation. The police investigation continues."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.