JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — The bitter dispute between the Shawnee Mission School District and its teachers over the status of a teaching contract may be coming to a temporary end.
A statement issued by the district Thursday evening claimed school officials and representatives with the teachers union reached a tentative agreement for a contract for the 2019-2020 school year.
A vote to ratify the deal is set to happen next week.
In the statement, Superintendent Michael Fulton said he has pleased with the deal, which was reached through work with federal mediators.
“This represents the first steps in a process of healing that will allow us to work together for the benefit of our hard-working teachers and the students we serve,” Fulton said.
District officials added that they see this as a good indicator that they will be able to work with the union to agree on a 2020-2021 school year contract.
“Today’s successful mediation and the commitment to the use of a facilitator for future negotiations were productive steps to support our work together, as we strive to serve the students we are all dedicated to,” Shawnee Mission Board of Education President Heather Ousley said.
