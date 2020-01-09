OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- In the Shawnee Mission School District, the teachers’ union and district officials are hoping to get one step closer to agreeing on a contract.
A fact finder was hearing both sides of the argument when it comes to increasing teacher salaries during a public meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Meetings and mediations with both sides have been happening since May of last year. Now, a state-appointed fact finder was supposed to make sure they’re using accurate arguments in the negotiations.
There are two big sticking points: Teacher salary and workload.
The last deal on the table from the district was a two-year contract that would have given a 1% base salary increase the first year and 1.25% the next year, on top of the already existing salary schedule. Union officials want 1.5% this year and 2% for the next two years.
Union officials said they also want to reduce the number of classes a teacher is responsible for each day, especially at the secondary level. However, SMSD officials said they just can't afford to meet the union's demands and keep a good financial standing.
“I think that is some of what we will see here tonight, obviously on things like if the union says we have the money,” said Chief Communications Officer David Smith. “We’ve been very clear and transparent in terms of the resources we have. We will show that, in fact, what we have said is accurate.”
“It all has to do with how they choose to allocate money and, in tonight’s presentation, we will show they have fund balances that will allow them to move teachers from six to five,” said Linda Sieck, President of NEA-Shawnee Mission. “Maybe not in one year, but we would be very interested in hearing a counter plan to their strategic plan.”
To be clear, the fact finder will not make a final decision on this. The fact finder will do research and give a report to both sides.
That report should come out in the next week after that both sides will come to the table for negotiations again. If no deal is reached, the school board will have the final decision.
