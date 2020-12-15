JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The superintendent of the Shawnee Mission School District will be retiring on July 1, 2021.
The district posted the letter from Superintendent Mike Fulton on Tuesday and said they had received it on Monday night during the executive session.
He said his intent to retire is "consistent with my contract, which identifies December 31st as the date, in any given year, to assess and extend on-going employment."
After retiring, he said he plans to stay engaged with the education community to support leadership development and promote equity and excellence in public education.
"To serve as superintendent in SMSD has been an honor," he said. "Giving notice now allows time for you to plan a smooth transition in the superintendent position. The future is bright in the Shawnee Mission School District. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your superintendent."
"Over the next few weeks, we will begin conversations around the process to select the next superintendent of SMSD," President Heather Ousley said. "Meanwhile, our path forward remains clear, and our leadership team remains invested in providing a foundation for success for every Shawnee Mission student."
Additional comments can be found on the SMSD website here.
