JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- During a school board meeting on Monday, it was disclosed that the Shawnee Mission School District had received their natural gas bill from February and that it was $1.6 million.
The district said they received the bill on Friday.
The bill would have covered the span of time during which the area was affected by an arctic blast, causing a level of cold rarely seen in our area.
“To put that in perspective, we spent about $600,000 for the entire year for the whole school district," said SMSD's Chief Financial Officer Russell Knapp.
"This is mainly from our natural gas transporter Symmetry," Knapp said. "So it’s not Kansas Gas. Kansas Gas was reasonable, but we buy on the open market natural gas via Symmetry Energy Solutions."
Symmetry Energy Solutions is based in Houston, Texas. On their website, they classify themselves as " a leading energy supplier providing over 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas to more than 100,000 customers in over 30 states."
Knapp continued to discuss the bill and said, "We’ll take a look at that in the next week or so and hopefully some good news can come from that but right now we would owe $1.6 million."
He also said that, if they don't get good news, they have adequate reserves to pay the bill.
“We’ll continue to monitor the operating funds and hopefully we’ll have savings from vacancies and other lines that will help offset that," he said. "If it doesn’t, it will come from fund balances and that’s why we have adequate reserves. That’s why you took the action you took a few months ago to maintain adequate reserves for these situations.”
The SMSD isn't the only one in the KC metro who has received a very expensive gas bill due to the arctic blast and, specifically, from Symmetry.
Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on Facebook Monday about the bill that Kansas City International Airport had received. KCI also uses Symmetry.
"At Kansas City International Airport, our Texas-based gas service provider, Symmetry, increased our monthly bill for February from its regular $80K to $2.4 million!!!" Lucas said.
"We weren't born yesterday, so expect some further talks from here. Kansas City certainly understands the energy industry challenges from this winter, primarily originating in the southwest. We do not believe, however, those costs should be disproportionately assessed to our MoKan flying public. The City Manager is on the case."
