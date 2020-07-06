MISSION, KS (KCTV) - An area high school is looking for a new assistant principal after hiring a private investigator to look into allegations of sexual harassment, racism and bullying by a school administrator.
The allegations being investigated by that private investigator all happened at the district’s alternative high school. The principal, Paul Colwell, announced recently he was being moved to Shawnee Mission West as an assistant principal, but now the district says that position is vacant.
A small crowd of more than a dozen Shawnee Mission West parents and students gathered outside the school with a message for the district.
“We are here to let them know that we don’t want him here. We don’t want him anywhere working with any kids,” Shawnee Mission West sophomore mother Megan Graves said.
“He’s been racist and sexist and just a really bad person to students at Horizon, so we don’t want him at our school,” Shawnee Mission West junior Thomas Gunion said.
“I think that he definitely needs to be fired,” concerned citizen Devon Johnson said.
They’re talking about Colwell whose picture is still on the website for the district’s alternative school. But he was recently re-assigned to assistant principal at Shawnee Mission West.
“The thing people forget about abusers a lot is that they don’t abuse the entire community. So a lot of community members are always like well he was great to me, I had no bad experiences with him. But that’s not how abusers are. They’re usually charismatic and they’re usually nice to everybody else,” former Horizons High School student Samantha Lowery said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the school district and they sent us the same letter they sent to Shawnee Mission West parents last week. It mentions the private investigator was hired to look into a staff member and said that staff member has been placed on “modified duty” leaving an administrative vacancy at West.
KCTV5 News also reached out to the Teacher’s Union for Shawnee Mission since many of the allegations of inappropriate behavior were from teachers. The Union President said, “since I worked with teachers who filed complaints against Mr. Colwell, I am not at liberty to comment on this case.”
An online petition to have Colwell fired has more than 270 signatures.
“I have a pretty diverse friend group and so I don’t like any racism or anything like this I’ve been hearing. So I just want peace at school and I don’t want that or somebody racist towards my friends,” Shawnee Mission junior Madison Bush said.
None of the people at that protest had personally had any bad experiences with Colwell. They were reacting to several stories from past students and teachers in an article by the Kansas City Star.
KCTV5 News did reach out to Colwell for comment and have not heard back.
