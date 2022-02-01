Shawnee Mission School District cancels school for Wednesday due to storm

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- There will be no in-person or virtual classes for the Shawnee Mission School District on Wednesday due to the winter storm.
The district posted the announcement on Twitter, saying that Feb. 2 will be a Plan A day.
Under Plan A, there is no school and no remote learning/teaching. Also, all district facilities will be closed including the YMCA and JCPRD Daycare.
"Stay warm and safe!" the district said.
Debido a las inclemencias del tiempo, miércoles, 2 de febrero de 2022, será un día del Plan A. Estudiantes no se presentaran a las escuela. El plan se puede ver aquí. ¡Manténgase seguro y fuera del frio! pic.twitter.com/KzqrjFoTtH— SM School District (@theSMSD) February 2, 2022
