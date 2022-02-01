Shawnee Mission School District cancels school for Wednesday due to storm
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- There will be no in-person or virtual classes for the Shawnee Mission School District on Wednesday due to the winter storm. 

The district posted the announcement on Twitter, saying that Feb. 2 will be a Plan A day. 

Under Plan A, there is no school and no remote learning/teaching. Also, all district facilities will be closed including the YMCA and JCPRD Daycare. 

"Stay warm and safe!" the district said.

