SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – Despite there being no agreement between the teachers union and the Shawnee Mission School Board, the board approved a new three-year teacher contract Thursday night.

The contract calls for a three-year deal, with yearly increases of 1 percent after this school year followed by 1.25 percent and 1.5 percent raises over the next two years.

This was the same offer the board made to teachers earlier this week. Many teachers in the district said they are still upset because the contract does not address their workload concerns even though it does include a raise.

District teachers now have three options - accept the board's contract, continue working under last year's contract or resign.

The Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas with more than 27,000 students.

During classes Friday, students at Shawnee Mission East walked out of class in a show of support for their teachers.