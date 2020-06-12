SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- After a delay in the season, the beach at Shawnee Mission Park is officially open for the summer.
The beach typically would have opened Memorial Day weekend, but the COVID-19 pandemic made for the late start.
The park has put some restriction in place though, so booking in advance is the only way you can get into one of the kayaks at Shawnee Mission Lake. You can reserve any of their rentals from the marina on the lake’s website.
For beachgoers, if you want to get a spot on the sand, that will also have to be reserved ahead of time.
Another change is that they will only be open Friday through Sunday, which is due to a lack of staffing. Since they weren’t able to do lifeguard training this year due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to get any new lifeguards.
Despite that, it’s the unofficial start to the summer, which means spending more time outdoors. For some, it also means splashing around with friends at Shawnee Mission beach.
“This is a field trip and it’s my first time being on a field trip out here,” said 5-year-old Reino Hellman. “There’s Ellis, Madden, Archer, Ruby, Sharon, Sophie, Kenton, Ellis!”
The cousins even brought their own toys.
“We’ve got pool noodles and I have a mermaid tail,” said Audrey Berdine & Francis Rolling.
Others were finding treasure!
“There’s rocks and shells and nuts and pinecones in there! And then I pick them up and bury them all over this beach!” said Sophie Koch.
With COVID-19 restrictions in effect, only 75 people are allowed on the beach at a time this summer. Families must stay distanced and hours on the beach are limited.
“It’s only open for two hours; two hours for each group,” said Audrey Berdine & Francis Rolling. When asked they were OK with that, they said, “Yes! As long as we can come again!”
And you can, just as long as you reserve your spot. That’s something you can do up to seven days out.
“I did swim lessons,” said Ava Burke. “I didn’t really like them, but l like to swim!”
With many pools closed and families looking for things to do, mother of two Kelly Burke said she’s glad for a safe, and refreshing spot.
“It’s been a little bit depressing, so we’re happy this is finally open and we can do something outside of our house,” she said.
To reserve your spot out on the beach or for any of the kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards just go to JCPRD.com/beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.