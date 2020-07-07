SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) - There’s an online petition with more than 2,000 signatures asking for the Shawnee Mission School District to get rid of the Indian mascot for Shawnee Mission North. They also want school curriculum to highlight more Native American history.
For nearly a century, Shawnee Mission North High School has held traditions many find offensive. Now, a group of alumni, students and parents are demanding change before the school’s 100th birthday.
“With everything that’s going on in the world, if we want to make change we have to start within our own community,” 2020 graduate of Shawnee Mission North Valeria Osorio Nava said.
KCTV5 News spoke with a few of the people who signed the petition. Nava says the Indian mascot has always made her uncomfortable.
“That’s why I never really went to games because they would have chants that would be Native American. But it was just a lot of Americans, white people, just chanting. And that is very racist and it’s cultural appropriation,” Nava said.
Lesa Patterson-Kinsey is a mother of two Shawnee Mission North alumni.
“Before they got there, we thought about transferring them to another school. It bothered us that much,” Patterson-Kinsey said.
She grew up in Lawrence where she learned a lot about our region’s Native American history thanks to Haskill Indian Nations University there.
History Shawnee Mission North senior Glory Obi learned of recently doing her own research.
“It’s really sad that our students don’t know any of that history and again, it also makes me question, are we really paying respects to Native Americans? Because how are you honoring Native Americans if you’re not teaching their history?” Obi questioned.
KCTV5 News spoke with the Chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma on the phone. She says the district has been guilty of being negligent in doing their own research.
The school has already distanced itself from the Indians mascot in some ways like using a logo with an N that shows the shadow of the school building rather than the Indian chief image.
“For example, the cross-country team already has the Buffalo as their mascot, which also shows again pushes from inside North to change the mascot,” Obi said.
The group recognizes changing the mascot would take time, and money. But they want a commitment made by the district soon.
The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma rescinded their permission for the school to use the mascot back in 2017 when the district approached them about the issue. The school board at that time voted to keep using it.
KCTV5 News reached out to the district for comment Tuesday morning and have yet to hear back.
The Heart of America Indian Center sent KCTV5 News a statement regarding mascots.
The Heart of America Indian Center d/b/a Kansas City Indian Center has been serving the greater Kansas City area since 1971. We are frequently asked to comment on mascots generally and the Kansas City Chiefs specifically. Our organization seeks to empower the American Indian community. While we understand the desire to support Kansas City’s home team, the stereotypes, imagery and behavior associated with American Indian mascots generally, and the Kansas City Chiefs specifically, including wearing feather headdresses, the tomahawk chop, etc., are not empowering. Our organization opposes the use of American Indians as mascots, and the associated imagery, negative stereotypes and behaviors. For decades, American Indians have voiced opposition to American Indian mascots and participated in protests both locally and nationally. In 1968, the National Congress of American Indians began a campaign to address stereotypes in popular culture, media and sports.
Hundreds of tribes, national Indian organizations, and professional organizations have spoken out on this matter, including the American Psychological Association (APA). In 2005, the APA called for the immediate retirement of all American Indian mascots, symbols, images and personalities by schools, colleges, universities, athletic teams and organizations, stating “Research has shown that the continued use of American Indian mascots, symbols, images and personalities has a negative effect on not only American Indian students but all students…”
The American Sociological Association also called for the discontinued use of Native American nicknames, logos and mascots in sports, stating that “social science scholarship has demonstrated that the continued use of Native American nicknames, logos and mascots in sport harm Native American people in psychological, educational, and social ways.” It is beyond time for our nation to have a true understanding of Indian people and their contributions to modern society, rather than the continued caricature of Indian people. Rather than the recent “honoring” of American Indians at a game every November, the owners of the team are in a position to make a real change toward racial equity in Kansas City by ceasing the use of Indian mascots, stereotypes, imagery and behaviors.
