PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – The Shawnee Mission School District has confirmed that 14 student-athletes at Shawnee Mission East High School have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a district spokesperson, all summer conditioning training has been canceled for the week.

The spokesperson noted that the first positive test came on June 25.

Any teams with students who tested positive are now following 14-day quarantine orders.

District officials notified the families affected by these moves.

Late last month, district officials revealed that two student athletes had tested positive for COVID-19 following earlier conditioning sessions.