JOHNSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Parents and students in Johnson County are suing because their students can't play golf this fall.
Four parents and two students are suing the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts.
The children involved are all girls who golf at either Shawnee Mission East or Blue Valley West.
The districts put off all fall sports for the time being due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
The new lawsuit says golf is a "low-risk sport" and the students will suffer "emotional damage" if they can't compete.
It also argues that they won't have opportunities to showcase their skills to college recruiters and that other golf tournaments took place earlier this summer in Kansas and Missouri.
KCTV5 News has not yet heard from the districts in response.
