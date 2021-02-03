SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County district attorney and Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler have reached a diversion agreement for charges stemming from December of felony perjury.

Distler was accused of using a man’s email and name to file an online Kansas Open Meetings Act complaint against other city leaders. She was released in December after posting $2,500 bond.

Investigators say the man’s information that Distler used, received a confirmation email for a complaint he didn’t make. He then reported it to the police.

Investigators were then able to trace the email back to Distler’s IP address.

“It’s so careless and reckless,” said former Shawnee city councilmember Tracy Thomas. “In the first place, she accused half the council of committing a crime that they didn't commit.”

Distler also told investigators she got an error message when she tried to submit the complaint anonymously. She began to attempt to send a complaint a second time using the man’s name but didn’t hit submit.

“I don’t know how it got sent, but it’s my fault. I’m fully responsible for it getting sent,” Distler said.

According to court records, Distler said the man whose identity she used is a “watchdog” who has filed complaints against her in the past.

Distler also claimed that she wanted to report the possible violation but was afraid because of who was involved. The city has not received a resignation. It is unclear if any city leaders will take action to try to have Distler removed from her position.