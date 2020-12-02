SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- There are more questions than answers Wednesday after Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler was charged in Johnson County with perjury in a non-felony trial. The charge was filed on November 23rd. KCTV5 News learned about the charges Wednesday. Distler posted her $2,500 bond.
Several people listed in online court records as witnesses in the case were caught off guard.
They tell KCTV5 News they are waiting for confirmation to know exactly what the mayor is accused of lying about that resulted in a perjury charge.
“I was gob smacked,” former Shawnee City Councilmember Tracy Thomas said. “I don’t have any clue why I am on the list.”
Thomas says she also does not know details regarding what Distler is accused of doing to commit perjury on or about Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thomas believes taxpayers have the right to know.
“They want to know what this is about rather than speculate and think about the worst,” Thomas said.
KCTV5 News called and emailed Distler for comment but has not received a response. A city spokesperson sent out a written statement that said in part, “We want to reassure our community that City services and programs will not be impacted.” The spokesperson would not comment on if council members would take action to try to remove Distler from her position or not.
The witness list includes 31 individuals and three groups of personnel from 911 dispatch, the Johnson County Crime Lab and the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
“It may be much ado about nothing except the mayor should be very concerned because when you are charged with perjury that’s a big deal,” Thomas said. “That could cost you your job, your day job.”
KCTV5 News also reached out to the first person on the list who often blogs about Shawnee city government. He did not want to comment and referred us to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. KCTV5 News has filed a formal request for court records involving the perjury charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.