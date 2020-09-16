KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — A Shawnee man is heading to federal prison and will face a fine after be convicted on buying a membership to access a child pornography website.

Authorities said 36-year-old Daryl Miller pleaded guilty to one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said they learned of Miller during an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, which was tracking child porn trafficking on the dark web. During the investigation, federal agents accessed the servers of a website featuring child pornography that sold memberships to users.

After using a search warrant to obtain on of the site’s servers, the investigators learn Miller had made 10 payments using bitcoin to the site between 2016 and 2017. Officials searched devices at Miller’s home and confirmed he had downloaded child porn.

Miller will now serve five years in prison for the crime, and he is being charged a $5,000 fine under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.