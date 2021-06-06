BURLINGTON, KS (KCTV) -- A Shawnee man is in the hospital following a boating accident that killed two of his children and their mother.
According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the accident happened on the Neosho River near the Burlington City Dam on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m.
The authorities' preliminary investigation indicates that the family was boating on the river and, as the boat approached the "low-head dam, it stalled in "rapid, aerated water." At that point, the person operating the boat lost control and everyone was thrown from the boat.
The man was rescued and taken to a hospital in Burlington. He is currently in stable condition.
The woman and the couple's children, who were 3 and 5 years old, were unresponsive when recovered at the scene. They were taken to the hospital and were pronounced dead.
The mother has been identified as Maribel Moran.
A GoFundMe has been created for Moran's living daughter, according to a relative of the family.
The Water Rescue Division of the Coffey County Fire District #1, the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, and Burlington Police Department also responded to the scene of the accident.
Burlington, Kansas is about an our and a half away from Shawnee, Kansas.
