SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A disabled Shawnee man has died after being injured in a Monday night house fire.

Shawnee firefighters pull unconscious man from burning home Crews responded just after 11 p.m. Monday to a fire at 105th Street and West 52nd Terrace. They found the elderly man in a back room of that home.

The man, 53-year-old Matthew Deckard, was found in the basement of a home in the 10500 block of 52nd Terrace by fire crews. Crews were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. with an active fire in the basement bedroom.

Deckard was rescued by fire crews and transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

Four other occupants of the home managed to escape. No other injuries have been reported.

Fire authorities say the incident was caused by careless smoking in a bed located in the basement bedroom.

The home's damage estimates are at $75,000.