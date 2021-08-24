Firefighters

SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A disabled Shawnee man has died after being injured in a Monday night house fire.

The man, 53-year-old Matthew Deckard, was found in the basement of a home in the 10500 block of 52nd Terrace by fire crews. Crews were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. with an active fire in the basement bedroom. 

Deckard was rescued by fire crews and transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning.

Four other occupants of the home managed to escape. No other injuries have been reported. 

Fire authorities say the incident was caused by careless smoking in a bed located in the basement bedroom.

The home's damage estimates are at $75,000.

