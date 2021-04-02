JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A man and woman out of Shawnee have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a child from late last year.
Jean Pierre Morales, 26, and Shelly Christine Vallejo, 29, were arrested Thursday and booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on $1 million bond. They remained in jail as of late Friday morning.
Johnson County prosecutors have charged the pair with first degree murder of a child, aggravated endangerment of a child and felony possession. They are set for a first appearance in front of a judge Friday afternoon, according to Johnson County Court records.
Court documents do not identify the child or give the child's age. They refer to the child as "JPM" and give the child's age as "under the age of 18". Those documents state that the alleged crimes happened on Nov. 14, 2020.
Merriam police are listed in court records as the investigating agency, but a police representative told KCTV5 they have no comment on the situation, since it is now in the hands of the prosecutors.
