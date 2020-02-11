SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- Deputy Chief of Police Sam Larson has been appointed as Shawnee's new chief of police.
This comes after a nationwide search was conducted following Police Chief Rob Moser’s retirement announcement.
Larson’s promotion will be effective Feb. 24.
Larson joined the Shawnee Police Department in 1999 and worked his was up to deputy chief in 2019.
“It is an honor to serve the City and I’m proud to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and dedicated Department,” Larson says. “Chief Moser has brought this Department forward, and I will strive to build on the progress we have made under his leadership. During my tenure, the Department will continue to strive for the highest standards of accountability, professionalism, effectiveness, all while serving our community with purpose and care.”
Larson is a lifelong resident of Shawnee. He and his wife have two daughters.
