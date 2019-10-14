KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri dairy company is releasing a new product this fall to support that young patients at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Shatto Milk will release special bottles of Marshmallow Cereal Milk starting October 19 at the company’s Family Day at the Farm in Osborn, with bottles hitting store shelves two days later.

Shatto vice president Matt Shatto said helping the Child Life team at the hospital has a special meaning for his family.

“With three boys we spend more time at Children’s Mercy than we would like to admit, however during a visit earlier in the year my son, who needed an MRI, was uncertain and a bit scared about what that meant and if it would hurt,” he explained. “A very nice person from the Child Life team came to his room prior to the procedure and walked him through the procedure. She used pictures and a video to explain step by step what the machine would be doing, what it would look like and how it would sound. This kind person put my son’s mind at ease.”

Company officials said the limited-edition flavor was chosen by the kids at the hospital. Children’s Mercy resident artist Scribe also designed a special logo for the bottles that incorporates that LOVE text used on prior charity special editions with the hospital logo.

The new design will also be available of drinking glasses and t-shirts at the farm store and online.

Shatto has released special edition products in the past, including a special red velvet-flavored bottle to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs that was released earlier this year.