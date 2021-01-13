OSBORN, MO (KCTV) -- Shatto Milk Company has released 18,000 bottles of limited-edition ‘Coach Cow’ red velvet milk in honor of Kansas City’s hometown coach.
Bottles will be made available at the farm store in Osborn, MO starting Wednesday and stores as soon as Thursday. If you have questions about availability at your local store, please contact them directly. Shatto home delivery customers can also pre-order while supplies last.
“We are fortunate in Kansas City to have a wonderful football team made up of amazing talent. In addition, we have a coach that is an amazing leader…,” said Barbara Shatto. “We wanted to make sure to highlight that fact and to draw attention to his ability to sport a truly stellar mustache, one that we think will look even better celebrating the season with a bit of Red Velvet Milk.”
For more information visit www.shattomilk.com or follow their social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.