KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Several major Kansas City area school districts will go mask-optional starting this week, as local COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall.
School boards for Shawnee Mission School District, Blue Valley School District and Piper School District all voted Monday night to rescind their mask mandates. Masks are optional starting Tuesday for all students and staff in Blue Valley and Piper School Districts. The mask mandate was lifted for Shawnee Mission middle and high schoolers, but remains in effect for their elementary school students.
Other area districts are also lifting their mandates soon. Olathe School District will go mask-optional starting Friday, and Lee's Summit School District's mask mandate is set to expire Feb. 25.
North Kansas City School District is following local requirements, and since the City of Kansas City, MO, is not expected to extend its mandate for schools that goes through Thursday, the district believes it will be mask-optional for most students and staff starting Friday.
There are two North Kansas City School District exceptions---Briarcliff Elementary and North Kansas City High School, which are located in the city limits of North Kansas City. That city's mask requirement extends into the weekend of Feb. 26. Thus, those two schools are expected to go mask-optional starting Monday, Feb. 28.
The Kansas City metro is seeing about 1,180 new cases a day, half of what it was at this time last week, according to local case rate numbers compiled by Mid-America Regional Council.
The data also shows the metro with 137 new COVID hospitalizations per day, the lowest it's been since late November/early December.
