(KCTV) -- Several Kansas City area schools canceled classes Thursday because of widespread power outages from the recent storms and high winds.
As of 7:30 a.m., over 70,000 EVERGY customers were without power in eastern Kansas, the Kansas City area and the areas north of the metro.
Mark Twain Elementary School in Kansas City, KS, is *not* canceling classes today because of its power outage. Instead, those students will walk with staff across the street to have classes Thursday at Wyandotte High School.
Here are the local schools that have canceled classes for Thursday:
Kansas City Public Schools:
- Garfield Elementary School
- Rogers Elementary School
Blue Valley School District:
- Blue Valley High School
Raytown School District:
- Norfleet Elementary School
- Little Blue Elementary School
Independence School District:
- Mallinson Elementary School
Hume School District
- All Hume School District schools
