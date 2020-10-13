KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - There’s been a lot of talk in recent months about re-structuring police departments. One topic that's come up is how often police come across people who are having a mental health or substance abuse crisis, many times they're on scene before a social worker. KCTV5 News talked to several officers honored Tuesday night for literally talking people off the bridge.
What happened on the bridge on Benton Boulevard over Brush Creek in February is just one of two instances where officers were called on someone about to jump, both times saving their lives by thinking quickly, but remaining calm.
The coronavirus moved this year’s Kansas City Police Department Awards outdoors with sprays of sanitizer on every recipient and the chief before each handshake.
Officer Devin Hales and Kelsey Wingate were sent to the bridge because of a woman calling the suicide hotline to say, “send the police because they are going to recover my body from the river.”
Getting that call was one thing, seeing the woman in the road, then climbing over the railing, with Brush Creek almost 100-feet below, was another.
“Your heart stops for a minute, then you go back to thinking, what’s the first thing I need to do. Get them to safety,” KCPD Officer Devin Hales said.
Officer Hales wears a pin showing he completed a five-day training course to be on the CIT, or Crisis Intervention Team, giving him tools he used that day.
“Keeping a calm voice. Let the other person talk,” Officer Hales said.
That’s exactly what Officer Levi Plaschka did when he and his partner, Cody Halterman were called to the bridge on Lister over I-70 last March. They knew they had to keep calm while also keeping drivers below safe.
“I was just trying to remind him of his family. Asking questions about his life. Kind of get him to think about why he’s made it this far,” KCPD Officer Levi Plaschka said.
With the man’s attention on his partner, Officer Halterman called dispatch to close the highway.
“Right as they reached him, the man pulled out a handgun and put it to his head,” the announcer said.
Officer Plaschka knocked the gun from his hand. While the man was in the ambulance, he called for the two, to thank them.
“It was very heartfelt. You knew he meant what he said. It made us feel good the rest of the night,” Officer Halterman said.
Those two had not been through the special training. But when KCPD Chief Rick Smith came on as Chief, he made a portion of that training required at the academy.
As for the longer course, when the first class was offered more than 15 years ago, about ten officers signed up. A department spokesman said now, about half of the department is certified.
