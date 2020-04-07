KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police were locked in a standoff overnight following an armed robbery.
Officers were called just after 10:15 p.m. Monday to a home in the 8500 block of Sni-A-Bar Road on a reported armed residential robbery.
The caller said that four to five people wearing masks and armed with guns were breaking into the residence. The caller barricaded herself inside the home and maintained communication with police dispatchers until officers arrived.
When officers arrived on scene one of the suspects opened the front door and immediately shut it once observing officers.
Officers surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact with the suspects to get them to safely come out.
Tactical response officers and negotiators were called to the scene with additional resources for a standoff in order to bring the situation to a safe ending.
Negotiators continued to make contact with the people inside the residence to get them to come out.
The standoff ended peacefully about 5:15 a.m. with several people of interest in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.