FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - Americans are addicted to sugar! It’s a fact we’ve all been well aware of for quite some time, and while many have kicked the habit very successfully, others are struggling.
Several companies claim a simple spray can bring our obsession with all that is sweet to a screeching halt.
According to the addiction center, as many as 75% of Americans eat too much sugar, and many of them would qualify as having a true sugar addiction.
“We do have a problem with sugar in the United States and across the world really,” Director of Bariatrics at Menorah Medical Center Dr. Nicole Fearing said.
She says sugar addiction can lead to obesity and a whole host of health problems, both physical and mental.
“Candy, cookies, cakes, just that high fructose corn syrup type sugars. The sugar in fruit - that’s good sugar and there’s a little bit of sugar in it and that’s ok, but it’s really the simple sugars and processed food sugars that really, we need to work on getting rid of. Those are the things that taste good and are hard to get rid of,” Fearing said.
Several companies are banking on a simple mouth spray to help quash those sneaky sugar cravings that can hit out of nowhere. You spray it in your mouth, and anything made of sugar, tastes anything but sweet. In fact, it tastes downright disgusting.
They’re gaining in popularity though. A simple search turned up several, all priced at about $30-$40 per bottle.
Tracy Furrier is the CEO of one of the products called Sweet Defeat.
“It’s an easy quick deterrent and you can carry it with you and take it anytime you need to,” Furrier said.
So just what is it that turns sugar from sweet, to sickening? It’s called gymnema. It bonds to your taste buds and changes your sense of taste from anywhere from 30 minutes to four hours, depending on the brand.
Gymnema is a shrub native to Africa and India. The name actually means, “destroyer of sugar” and it’s used for treating everything from coughs to snake bites to diabetes. Some of the sprays also include ingredients like biotin, chromium and peppermint oil.
“There can be a lot of different use cases for it. It can be after a meal, so you don’t have dessert or maybe you just want to have one bite of cake, but not the whole piece,” Dr. Fearing said.
Dr. Fearing says before you start taking anything, you’ll need to do your research. Very little is known about any long-term use or side effects, but the ingredients aren’t anything dangerous and maybe, just maybe, it’ll get you past a craving or two.
“Especially if you think about like soda is very addictive and so for some people this may help with that,” she says.
Every little bit helps.
“If it helps people get over the hump a little bit, it may be of some benefit,” Fearing said.
