OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters from several agencies are battling a large brush fire at Olathe's landfill and compost facility.
The fire is at 127th Street and Hedge Lane, blocking off the north access to Olathe West High School. The school encouraged students and parents coming to school to take an alternate route.
There are no injuries or structures involved in the fire.
