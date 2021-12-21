KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Seven Chiefs' players have landed on the covid list, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill, according to the NFL.
Nick Bolton, Rashad Fenton, Kyle Long, Lucas Niang, Armani Watts and Blake Bell also join the list.
They join Travis Kelce, Harrison Butker, and Charvarius Ward who were added to the list yesterday. In total, 14 players are on the list. Willie Gay, Gehrig Dieter, Chris Jones and Josh Gordon are also on it.
They're now all questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Players who test positive must quarantine until they're cleared to return. Under the NFL's revised protocols which went into effect Monday, asymptomatic, vaccinated players can return in less than 10 days.
