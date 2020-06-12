KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sessions have now been scheduled so that the Parks and Recreation Board can hear the public's thoughts about renaming the J.C. Nichols Fountain and J.C. Nichols Parkway.
One will be in-person and one will be virtual:
- Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 6 p.m.
Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center
3700 Blue Parkway
816-513-0700
- Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 2 p.m.
Details to be determined
This will be the virtual opportunity.
The next scheduled meeting for the board in on June 30 and 2 p.m. and they are expected to hear the resolution about the renaming then.
The Board of Commissioners will continue gathering input on choosing an appropriate name replacement until July 9, a release from KC Parks said.
