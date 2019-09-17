HUTCHINSON, KS (AP) — A series of three earthquakes have rattled portions of south-central Kansas.
The Kansas Geological Survey says the strongest measured 3.8 and struck around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Chase County. Another trembler with a 3.6 magnitude was reported around 10 a.m. Monday in Marion County, and a third with a magnitude of 2.8 was reported around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Reno County.
The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0.
Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tampering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
But a dozen recent reports of quakes in Reno County have led the Kansas Corporation Commission to analyze injection well activity.
