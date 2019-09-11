KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A series of shootings has left four people dead in Kansas City over 24 hours as concerns mount about violent crime in the state's two largest cities.

After Gov. Mike Parson met with leaders in St. Louis to discuss the problem, two men were killed about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday inside an apartment in southern Kansas City.

Governor: Missouri in 'crisis' with violence in large cities Missouri is in a "crisis" with violent crime in its largest cities, Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. near 79th Street and Manchester Avenue in the Park Meadows apartment complex.

This brings the city's homicide total to 106.

We're working to learn any information about a suspect.

The scene of that shooting is less than 1 mile from where a shot-up Ford Mustang crashed into a parked vehicle about six hours earlier. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim was killed late Monday. He was identified Tuesday as 41-year-old Antwain Foster. None of the other victims have been identified.