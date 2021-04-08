KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The FBI is looking for more victims of two over-the-road truck drivers they say kidnap women and demand ransom for their release. And at least one of the driver's routes takes him through Kansas City, according to the FBI.
The drivers---Brian T. Summerson, 25, and Pierre L. Washington, 35---were arrested in Daytona Beach and Chicago last month. Summerson's regular routes took him through cities like Kansas City and Chicago, as well as the locations along the Interstate 95 route between New Jersey and Miami. Washington regular routes are currently unknown, according to the FBI.
Summerson faces charges of battery-cause bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911. When meeting potential victims, he goes by the name of "Von" or "Vaughn".
The FBI said the pair would pick up women along routes, kidnap them, then hold them for ransom. As the agency searches for more victims, they have set up an email address for any additional victims or anyone with information: truckervictims@fbi.gov
The FBI know of the existence of additional victims because of photographs, videos and text messages revealed during the course of the federal investigation.
