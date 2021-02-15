WACHINGTON, D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has requested that the a federal disaster declaration be issued in light of the extreme cold Kansas is facing.
The senator posted on Facebook and said:
"As Kansas continues to face extremely cold temperatures, I spoke with The White House this evening about the situation and urged the administration to respond quickly should our state request a federal disaster declaration.
These extreme temperatures create real hardships for people, and I am working at the federal level to make certain our state has the support we need to keep folks warm.
I’ve also spoken to a number of Kansas energy officials this weekend to make certain we have the resources we need during these harsh temperatures.
I’m asking Kansans to follow the energy conservation guidelines below to help reduce the stress on our power grid.
Thank you to the many essential workers out in the cold this weekend, including those keeping our energy infrastructure working."
