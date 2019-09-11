KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - After a summer break, members of congress are back in session and the to-do list for elected officials is long.
Some of what congress has to do is regular upkeep, like avoiding a shutdown, but like every to-do list, more important projects come up.
For Congress, that project is gun control.
“Well, we haven’t seen anything yet in the United States Senate. I don’t know what will come to the floor. I’m not sure what the president is going to support, if anything,” Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, R, said.
Hawley knows gun control issues are an important part of Congress’ list, but he says, this project needs to have guidelines.
“I won’t support anything that is going to take away the rights of law-abiding citizens and make them more vulnerable,” Hawley said.
Hawley says a bill he’d sign would do a few things. It would make sure criminals don’t have access to guns and it would protect the Second Amendment.
Some lawmakers, like Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, are looking to the White House for help, though Hawley told KCTV5 News he is not.
“Look, we’ll see what happens, if there is a proposal that makes it to the senate floor. I don’t know if it’s on the White House," he said. "Senators can propose what they want to propose. So far, I haven’t seen any senator reduce anything to text.”
Hawley told KCTV5 News that protecting the Second Amendment is a bedrock issue for him. He points to the Department of Justice’s efforts to get illegal guns off the streets as a program that’s working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.