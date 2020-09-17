(KCTV) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said it’s time to support police departments under fire.
He’s pushing a new bill which would increase salaries for officers through federal funds. However, there's a catch.
“I think cops deserve the raise,” Hawley said. “I think too often we see officers don’t get the wages they deserve. We have a retention problem around the nation and parts of Missouri.”
He said crime is up, officers are being attacked, and it’s time to shift federal dollars to attract and retain officers across the nation.
“Defunding the police is the opposite of what we should be doing,” he said. “We are seeing a spike in violence across our state unfortunately, across the nation.”
Kansas City and St. Louis have both been in the nationwide spotlight for crime. In St. Louis, nine officers have been shot since this June.
The mayor called the violence against officers unprecedented.
Kansas City’s homicide rate is on pace to make it a record breaking year.
“We need to protect folks and that means standing with cops,” Hawley said.
Hawley’s bill is called the David Dorn Back the Blue Act in honor of the retired St. Louis police captain who was gunned down during protests and looting.
“They are in the line of fire figuratively and, of course, in reality confronting the violence towards them,” Hawley said.
If the act passes, it would mean $15 billion for state and local law enforcement. Salaries could be bumped up by 10%.
The act would exclude any city that defunds its police department in any way.
He said, “If a local city council decides to cut funding, they are going to cut officers’ salaries and defund the police. No, they shouldn’t be able to turn around and put their hand out to federal government and ask for tax funds to spend on this, that, or the other.”
There has been no serious push to defund police in Kansas City.
However, the department has been in a harsh spotlight concerning how some officers treated protestors and the use of force during some recent arrests.
