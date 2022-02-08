You have permission to edit this article.
Senate votes to override Gov. Kelly’s veto of controversial redistricting map

  Updated
  Updated
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- After some senators changed their votes on Tuesday, the Kansas Senate voted to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the controversial congressional redistricting Ad Astra 2 map.

The Kansas Senate voted 27-11 to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the congressional redistricting map on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 8.

Sherman Smith took to Twitter to inform the masses that Sens. Mark Steffen (R-D34) and Alicia Straub (R-D33) flipped their votes from Monday to override the veto, despite chastising the choice to move liberal Lawrence into the conservative Big First District.

On Monday, Senate President Ty Masterson urged senators to override the veto. However, the GOP supermajority failed to gather the 27 votes necessary to override the veto.

After Tuesday’s vote, the map’s veto will go to the House for a vote, where two-thirds of representatives will be considered a majority.

