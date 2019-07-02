JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is slamming Nike after a report that the company pulled an American flag-themed shoe from the market.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Nike pulled a shoe with a colonial-era U.S. flag after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has a Nike endorsement deal, said he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to the slavery era.

Hawley in a tweet Tuesday called Nike "anti-American" for the move.

Hawley tweeted: "Nike thinks American flag is symbol of oppression? What planet are you on? Nike gladly allows Chinese Communist Party to tell it what products to sell while building its business around sweatshop labor. Nike is anti-American, pure & simple."

Nike is a symbol of everything wrong with the corporate economy. They take advantage of our laws but send jobs overseas for sweatshop wages, partner w repressive regimes, aggressively avoid paying any US taxes, and then tell Americans to shut up and buy their stuff — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 2, 2019

He says Nike should apologize to Missourians and restart production of the shoe.

Hawley is not the first person in the Show Me State to question the shoemaker's patriotism.

Last fall, the volleyball team at the College of the Ozarks decided to end its endorsement deal with Nike after the company signed the Kaepernick deal, with school officials saying at the time, "if Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them."