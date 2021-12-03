OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) --- A semi-truck fire is impacting traffic late Friday night in Overland Park.
The fire is in the area of Northbound Interstate 35 and 87th Street.
It happened around 10:35 p.m.
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the semi struck an unoccupied vehicle, causing the fire.
No injuries were reported with the accident.
