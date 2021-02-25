JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A morning crash caused a semi truck to roll over at 7:28 a.m. Thursday.
Kansas state troopers and Johnson County emergency medical crews responded to the scene, on the on-ramp from Lexington Avenue to westbound K-10. They said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were no serious injuries.
This is just initial information. Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.