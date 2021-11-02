OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A semi driver escaped with minor injuries Tuesday morning after his truck overturned in Overland Park, blocking two highway exits.
Police and emergency crews around 5 a.m. blocked off the Interstate 435 westbound to U.S. 69 Highway southbound exit ramp, along with the 69 Highway northbound to I-435 westbound exit. That area was blocked off for a few hours.
The semi driver lost control while driving in that area, flipping the truck, but suffered only minor injuries. No other vehicles or people were involved, according to Overland Park police.
Authorities warned drivers to expect those ramps to be closed "for an extended period of time" and to find alternate routes.
