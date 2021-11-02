semi overturned.jpg

Screenshot from a KC Scout camera.

 Screenshot from a KC Scout camera

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A semi driver escaped with minor injuries Tuesday morning after his truck overturned in Overland Park, blocking two highway exits.

Police and emergency crews around 5 a.m. blocked off the Interstate 435 westbound to U.S. 69 Highway southbound exit ramp, along with the 69 Highway northbound to I-435 westbound exit. That area was blocked off for a few hours.

The semi driver lost control while driving in that area, flipping the truck, but suffered only minor injuries. No other vehicles or people were involved, according to Overland Park police.

Authorities warned drivers to expect those ramps to be closed "for an extended period of time" and to find alternate routes.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.